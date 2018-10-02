Letters to the editor (Oct. 1, 2018)

Need respect
In a letter Sunday, the writer asks, “Where do we draw the line to consider someone unqualified to fill a public office?” He speculates that current Supreme Court justices may have infractions from their earlier lives and questioned whether those should be grounds to remove them from the bench and mentions petty theft, lying, school yard bullying, etc. as examples. Is he equating sexual assault/attempted rape with these infractions?
Getting drunk, dragging a girl to a bedroom and proceeding to strip her clothing is an unbelievable violation of a person — it is not a rite of passage. This behavior is not a minor adolescent infraction. It’s not an “incident.” To make light of such a life-altering experience is disgraceful and yet an attitude that seeps through the responses from the Senators and some in the larger community.
The other escape some men are using is an exaggerated contention that any male response to a female can be interpreted as “sexual assault”; how can we expect a candidate to not have an “incident” in their history. Trivializing such behavior speaks volumes. I contend that having a history of being respectful of women is not an anomaly for most men and Congress should be seeking out candidates, male and female, who have lived such lives.
Kathy L. Wilson, Wichita
Carrying the sins
It appears to me that Judge Kavanaugh is expected to carry the sins of every sexual predator ever.
Wondering how the democrats know Dr Ford gave a “truthful” account. If they could answer that question, all would be resolved.
Carolyn Winn, Wichita
Pat Roberts and the FBI
I notice that Kansas Senator Roberts is skeptical about a FBI investigation into the allegations made about Judge Kavanaugh, saying “I don’t know what else we can learn.”
Would someone please inform him that the purpose of an investigation is precisely that, to discover facts which are not currently known!
Morgan Metcalf, El Dorado
Despicable display
I can only state that I found the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings to be a despicable display of partisan theater. Lindsay Graham was 100% correct when he looked at his Democrat colleagues and announced that he hoped they never again held power. I am not a fan of Judge Kavanaugh for numerous reasons, but I now see him as the lynchpin in Trump’s plan to restore the rule of Constitutional law in this country. I have no respect for fools like Leonard Pitts with their sophomoric rhetoric or the politically correct with their hair on fire over any number of perceived offenses. I want truth, plain unvarnished American truth, not the spin and subterfuge provided by the corrupted media.
The truth is this: there is no depth the leftists won’t sink to, and the fact that this still surprises so many, in fact, surprises me. What’s missing from most people’s understanding is that the Kavanaugh confirmation is a declaration of war against the deep state. Kavanaugh represents an existential threat to their established order. Personally, I am content to wait and watch the show, I have popcorn and nothing that the MSM or Leonard Pitts have to say will change the final outcome.
William Wilkinson, Wichita
More than just Yale, Harvard
Why are the Supreme Court Justices graduates of Yale or Harvard? There are superior law schools in the Midwest and the West. Selecting judges from one or two Eastern law schools restricts the Supreme Court’s interpretation and philosophy of our Constitution.
Denise O’Leary-Siemer, Wichita
