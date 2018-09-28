Letters to the editor (Sept. 28, 2018)

Not anti-college
A Sept. 26 op-ed raises again the notion of an alleged anti-college attitude in Wichita (“Anti-college? Not everyone in Wichita thinks so”). One, like myself, who believes that college is not for everyone is not “anti-college.” What we are opposed to is cluttering college classrooms with students who are not academically prepared for university curricula.
Great universities are selective in their admissions policies. Recruiting students just to raise attendance numbers, and thereby increase funding in public universities, is not a wise or efficient strategy. Moreover, I cannot see how poorly prepared students further the mission of private universities.
Dwight Oxley, Wichita
Protecting kids
A recent letter writer’s plea to the voters to support the candidates who do the most to protect our kids addressed many necessary issues (“Kids,” Sept. 26 Eagle). As full of good points as this letter was, the elephant in the room was completely ignored. What the letter writer failed to bring up was the ultimate in children’s issues that any civilized society should be concerned with, and that issue is the right to life of the unborn.
The recent spectacle of the political left pulling out all the stops in its unfair and vicious attack on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, shows us what inane and underhanded dirty tricks they will employ to fight the possibility that their precious right to murder unborn babies will be infringed upon by future judiciary decisions.
It is the duty of a society that has any sense of credibility to provide its children with the protection they need to insure the future of that society. The duty to provide proper education, nutrition, healthcare and safety for our kids’ is of enormous importance, but all this providing and protecting is for naught if the basic right to life of the unborn is considered a burden or an inconvenience.
Wayne Jarmer, Cunningham
Kavanaugh, FBI
Some are demanding that a legal — FBI? — investigation into Judge Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual misconduct be conducted right now. But such an investigation would take some time to complete, and whether or not he was elevated to the Supreme Court he would still be subject to accusation and trial — and even conviction — for a crime, assuming the statute of limitations for such a crime had not already expired. In time, justice could be achieved over the Justice for his actions.
Harry R. Clements, Wichita.
Fear tactics
On Sept. 23, The Eagle published an editorial by Rep. Ron Estes, a perfect example of the intellectual bankruptcy that characterizes today’s GOP. Without supporting facts, Estes declares that the Democratic party is “coalescing” around a healthcare plan that will destroy Medicare.
“Coalescing.” Rep. Estes means to suggest that a nefarious conspiracy is afoot.
Or does he think that since the elections are closing in he had best start using one of the GOP’s prime political tools: Hate and Fear? Fear it is. He mentions “socialism” three times. Does he mean governmental responsibly for public safety and national defense is out of date? Does he know what he is talking about or does he just know the words that are supposed to inspire fear?
Next use of the fear tactic is to warn, warn, warn: Democrats will crush us with taxes. Out of the blue, Estes declares the Democrats will “coalesce” around a health plan and raise every household’s taxes by $9000.
The killer is Estes’ conclusion: “Medicare itself is on an unsustainable course.” Does Rep. Estes have any solution to that? Does he even think it would be a good idea to save Medicare? No comment from Estes. Does Rep. Estes even claim the GOP has a plan? No, he has done his GOP duty by spreading alarm. Vote the party of Fear out of office.
Novelene Ross, Wichita
