Letters to the editor (Sept. 9, 2018)

What President Trump has accomplished
The writer of the Letter to the Editor “Impeachment” (Aug. 30 Eagle) reluctantly acknowledged that it will not be possible to remove President Trump by impeachment proceedings. He concluded with, “In my opinion, the only way to rectify the egregious results of the 2016 election is at the ballot box.”
What egregious results? A sample of what President Trump has accomplished during the short time he has been president is most impressive.
▪ Our economy grew at a rate of 4.2 percent in the second quarter of this year.
▪ Unemployment fell to 3.9 percent in July, the lowest in 18 years.
▪ Consumer confidence rose to its highest level in 18 years.
▪ The stock market is at an all time high.
▪ Women’s employment rate is the highest in 18 years.
▪ More minorities are employed than ever before.
If this is egregious or whatever, please give me more of it.
We can only imagine how much more could have been accomplished except for the Democrats’ mindless and relentless opposition. But their recalcitrance should have come as no surprise to us. Even before Donald Trump was inaugurated, Democratic leader Senator Schumer placed the nation on notice when he said, “The only way we’re going to work with him is if he moves completely in our direction and abandons his Republican colleagues.” A promise made, a promise kept.
David J. Gudeman, Wichita
Second constitutional convention
After watching the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings and after years of hearing about original intent in the Constitution by conservatives, I think the time has come for a second constitutional convention to update and make this document more relevant to our lives today.
Otherwise, as the US Supreme Court become more radical under the most toxic and divisive president in our nation’s history, we all face dangers of losing what most Americans believe are basic rights — access to affordable health care, abortion rights, social security, and Medicare.
And to bolster this need for a second convention, we should all remember that the Constitution was written during an entirely different time period when Europe was still under the boot of monarchies and racism was the rule of the day here in America.
As I see it, the Constitution is like a straitjacket preventing us from living the sort of lives we all choose for ourselves, and if the likes of multi-billionaire Charles Koch gets his way, along with the Republican Party, that straitjacket will remain on all of us for generations to come.
It is time for change and it time to move forward to make our most important legal document relevant once again.
Michal Betz, Wichita
Checking Kavanaugh
For recent small, routine access, I had two background checks. Shouldn’t Brett Kavanaugh undergo a thorough and transparent background check before beginning a lifetime position on the U.S. Supreme Court? However, astonishingly, Kavanaugh’s extensive body of legal work appears to be short on scrutiny.
I tried to phone both senators to enter a constituent request. Neither of Senator Roberts’ voicemails in Wichita or Washington accepted messages because both were full. I was able to leave a plea at Senator Moran’s voicemail.
Brett Kavanaugh’s will be an important, long-term job that will affect every American in his career. His previous records deserve clear and careful research.
Jane Byrnes, Wichita
Disappointed in WSU
Dear WSU leadership,
So, you’ve noticed I’m now in a position in my life to give you money.
I won’t be doing that.
You’ve been on a campaign to undermine, denigrate and lobotomize the discipline that has given me my career. You know – the one that put me into an income bracket that’s attracted your attention.
I’m an alumna of the Elliott School of Communication. Home of the student newspaper, The Sunflower. The same Sunflower that has called some of your recent leadership decisions into account.
But you showed those young journalists. You cut their budget. Drastically. If they won’t stick to writing the company line – drive them out of business.
This is the same Sunflower, ironically, where Oliver Elliott was a student journalist. He later donated funds to launch the Elliott School of Communication. Might be time for his heirs to demand a refund.
WSU President Bardo has denigrated liberal arts education in general, celebrating WSU’s vocational school bona fides by claiming that WSU was founded, “To serve the working people of Wichita, not to serve the intellectual elite.”
It’s about welding, not Aristotle, you snooty-tooties.
Since I’m one of those Aristotle-huggers, I know he would call this argument fallacious – a false dilemma. The two are not mutually exclusive as inferred in this statement. You can have a job AND be interested in worthless stuff like literature, the arts and history. And … fallacies, so you can call them out when they’re used.
Don’t call me for money. I think my profession is better honored, and my values better reflected by giving to news organizations.
I can’t help it. I’m the intellectually elite person you helped to create.
Denice (Bruce) Bradbury, Beaverton, OR
