Letters to the Editor (Aug. 8)

Up for debate
The national debate topic for high school students this school year is: “Resolved: That the United States Federal Government should substantially reduce its restrictions on legal immigration to the United States.”
As a debate coach for over 25 years, I feel this topic is one of the most important issues our young people in this country will research and evaluate on both sides of the topic. Since most of our politicians in this country seem to care only about “winning” elections instead of actually helping people, perhaps this younger generation will bring about the necessary changes that this topic could promote.
I encourage our political and business leaders to volunteer as debate judges for area high school tournaments this year. I feel they might learn something about the topic and become a little bit more open-minded. Judges also witness the knowledge and expertise of our young people when it comes to dismantling a topic as both affirmative and negative speakers.
The debate coaches in Kansas are some of the best in the country, and the students who sign up for this elective will learn several life skills that no other course can offer.
Tim Laner, Wichita
Abolish ICE
ICE is targeting those who are seeking help from abusers.
ICE is targeting those who are working multiple jobs.
ICE is targeting those who are the only support their families have.
ICE is targeting those who have lived here the majority of their lives.
ICE is targeting those who are citizens.
ICE may say it is not indiscriminately targeting people from Mexico and South America, but the facts don’t lie. ICE is racially profiling and arresting people who have as much of a criminal background as you or I. They are maliciously targeting immigrants, refugees and minorities that fall under their broad definition of “illegal.”
This country is in shambles because of the current administration’s policies. People are being terrorized by the very institutions that are supposed to be protecting them. People have been murdered because they were deported back to the country they were fleeing.
Abolish ICE. Impeach the president. And then I suggest that Sens. Jerr Moran and Pat Roberts quietly retire to allow others with more empathy and open-mindedness to run things.
Kathulu Stu’ucky, Kingman
Directions for intersections
Explain to me the source and the rationale for the “roundabouts” on Park Place at 15th and 16th Streets. A painted circle and a potted plant does not make a roundabout.
The goal of this charade seems to be to create an obstacle. It is clearly not fixing a problem.
I do not feel I am alone in my opinion, as was implied late one night when someone ignited a cherry bomb and blew out a segment of plastic in the potted plant at 15th and Park Place.
The entire charade is so ridiculous that it looks like a child’s party. People in Midtown have gleefully celebrated by painting brightly colored polka dots in the road around this obstacle.
I am aware of no previous accidents or speeding at these corners. I have noticed posts knocked over at the new “roundabouts.” Making a left turn around these obstacles is difficult. For a large truck or a school bus, it’s impossible.
If this was a normal roundabout, the stop signs would normally be replaced with yield signs. This is not a normal roundabout. Could this be a ruse by the city to acquire more land to make a viable roundabout?
Susan Maple, Wichita
Comments