Choice is a a foundation of freedom, not a flexible value | Guest commentary

Rebecca Tong Courtesy photo

Politicians manipulate ideas constantly to best suit their needs. In particular, Dr. Russell Arben Fox’s recent editorial (“What choice means in Kansas politics can be situational”, 8/17/21) raises important questions about the meaning of “choice.”

Trust Women has been providing comprehensive reproductive health care, including abortions, in Wichita since 2013, so we feel comfortable saying that we know something about choice and how the language of the pro-choice movement has been co-opted by the far right in order to serve their own anti-abortion — and now anti-vaccination — agenda.

Throughout the history of the reproductive rights movement, our understanding of choice has grown more inclusive of the lived experiences of people seeking abortion care, yet our fundamental belief in people’s right to make their own decisions about their bodies has remained unwavering. To treat choice as a flexible value rather than a foundation of individual and social freedom would be, for us, an abdication of the responsibility of care we owe to the communities we serve. It would open the door to even more of the kinds of restrictions we have seen decimate the reproductive health care field over the past fifty years since Roe v Wade. Our values are not situational.

There is a reason we don’t find a similar consistency in messaging on abortion on the far right: the majority of Americans have consistently supported keeping abortion legal. The push by state legislatures to make abortion disappear over the last year is not a reflection of the constituencies these lawmakers serve. In 1991, during the Summer of Mercy protests in Wichita, Gallup reported that 51% of Americans favored legal abortion under most circumstances, with an additional 32% supporting legal abortion in any situation. In the most recent Gallup poll available, from May 2021, the split is essentially the same at 48% and 32%. For over thirty years, an average of only 1 in 5 people favored making abortion illegal.

It is under these conditions that anti-choice legislators play fast and loose with their language. If this is confusing, as Dr. Fox suggests, it is because it is meant to be confusing. Proponents of the Value Them Both amendment insist that their aim is simply to regulate abortion care, and not ban it outright. But this glosses over the fact that abortion care in Kansas is already one of the most highly regulated types of medical care, despite being one of the safest. By opening up regulation of abortion even to those tragic circumstances of rape, incest or safety of the pregnant person, they are signaling their intention to radically restrict or even ban abortion altogether. This is what is at stake.

What is desperately needed in our conversations as we head toward the 2022 August primary is an attention to the stakes rather than the conflation of these issues into abstractions about “ideas.” From 30,000-feet, the choice to have an abortion and the choice to refuse a vaccine might appear similar, but on the ground they are as different as night and day: legal and accessible abortion is a public health benefit, as is effective and available vaccinations for any manner of preventable disease.

Yes, political parties and movements specialize in ideas, platforms and slogans, but people do not come to our clinics for ideas — they come for abortions that will allow them to go to college, or to plan their families in the way they feel best; they even have come to get vaccinated against a deadly virus. We cannot lose sight of the impact these ideas have on everyday life.