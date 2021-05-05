Right to work is wrong. The PRO Act will wipe it off the map. | Commentary

Nearly 60 million people say they would join a union today if they could. The problem? Union-busters, Big Business and woefully outdated laws that continue to undermine the right to collectively bargain.

Just take “right to work” laws, for example. Across the country, anti-worker legislators are relentlessly fighting to pass right to work, which has a more than 70-year track record of lowering wages, reducing benefits and making workplaces more dangerous.

Kansas has been a right to work state since the late 1950’s.

The fact that states with right-to-work laws have workers with lesser wages is evidence that this is not beneficial to most of the working people of America. The unemployment rate is higher in states that are right to work and they also see a higher percentage of fatal workplace accidents. At businesses with unions, it also allows non-union-members to get benefits for free.

Right to work is a Jim Crow relic that was specifically designed to keep White and Black workers apart, playing on our worst fears to keep working people divided, poor and weak. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called it a false slogan, designed to rob us of our job rights and our civil rights.

Just recently in Montana, working families and union brothers and sisters defeated an attempt to pass a right to work bill. It’s a super-majority Republican-led state, and they get it. In our neighboring state of Missouri, right to work was defeated by working families — they understand that right to work is wrong.

Here are the results: On average, workers in states with right to work laws make nearly $9,000 less per year than workers in states without these laws ($50,174 compared with $59,163).

In 2019, 24% of jobs in right to work states were in low-wage occupations, compared to just 14.5% of jobs in other states.

The rate of workplace deaths is 37% higher in states with right to work laws.

But now we have a chance to put right to work where it belongs — in the trash bin of history, with the poll tax and separate but equal doctrine.

The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act would override these laws and strike a major victory for civil rights as our country demands racial and economic justice.

The PRO Act was passed by the House last year but was blocked in the Senate. This year, we have another chance to make history. It’s time to pass the PRO Act and end right to work for good.