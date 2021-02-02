Bolstered by bipartisan framework, railroads deliver for Kansans

Ian Jefferies, president and CEO of the Association of American Railroads. Courtesy photo

It may be cliche to say, but the Kansas economy remains deeply reliant on the success of the agriculture sector — especially the production of wheat, sorghum, corn and soy. After years of challenges posed by trade tensions and weather events — only exacerbated by the economy-crippling nature of the COVID-19 pandemic — 2020 finally began to stabilize with optimism for growth in 2021.

“U.S. agricultural exports in Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 are projected at $152 billion, up $11.5 billion from the August forecast, driven by higher soybean and corn export values,” says the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Recent data shows that the recent success of getting many of these crop yields to market rests in no small part on private freight railroads like BNSF and Union Pacific in Kansas. In December alone, railroad movements of grain shipments increased nearly 30% year-over-year to levels not seen since Bill Clinton occupied the White House.

Indeed, the freight rail industry plays a key role in the Kansas economy, providing crucial transportation across multiple industries — including the retail sector increasingly tasked with getting goods directly to consumers. Since June especially, railroads have moved a particularly large number of “intermodal” containers — the boxes that also move via truck and often contain the consumer goods eventually delivered to our doorsteps.

Railroads provide public benefits in the process: They take freight off crumbling and financially constrained highways and reduce carbon emissions through inherently efficient operations. U.S. freight railroads, on average, move one ton of freight more than 470 miles per gallon of fuel.

Yet the ability for railroads to meet future freight demand depends upon the continuation of a balanced federal regulatory system enacted on bipartisan grounds 40 years ago. October 2020 marked four decades since President Jimmy Carter signed the Staggers Rail Act into law — a seminal piece of public policy that allowed for greater industry autonomy while also instilling a safety net for customers who need one.

In doing so, federal policymakers largely removed the government from setting rates between railroads and customers. The framework to this day protects railroad customers against unreasonable actions while allowing railroads and their customers to operate generally within the confines of the private market.

The impact has been stark.

Since 1980, railroads have invested more than $710 billion in private capital. Additionally, average inflation-adjusted rail rates are 43% lower today than in 1981, while the train accident rate is down 30% since 2000 alone.

“Freight railroads’ massive, post-Staggers investments in infrastructure, equipment and technology transformed a failing rail system into a high-tech, highly efficient, interconnected network that links American communities, businesses and consumers to markets across the country and around the world,” reads a 2020 letter sent to Congress signed by more than 1,000 leaders. This included eight former U.S. Department of Transportation Secretaries, railroad partners like ports, policy analysts on the left and right, and scores of state and local officials — including nearly 25 Kansans from the business and political worlds.

To sustain the freight railroad industry’s role in the Kansas economy and beyond, public policies should continue to incentivize private investment and a healthy rail sector serving its customers.