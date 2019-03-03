Kansas lawmakers are putting on a show

Nearly a hundred years ago, a group of Kansas business owners determined politicians in Topeka and Washington, D.C., were making it difficult for them to expand their companies, hire more employees and support their communities. They established the Kansas Chamber of Commerce to improve the state’s business climate so all Kansas businesses could succeed and support their communities. Today, members of the Kansas Chamber employ nearly 300,000 Kansans across the state.

Each year the Kansas Chamber and its members identify legislative issues important to Kansas businesses and their employees. This year’s focus includes education, health, HR, energy and taxes.