Easing concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine requires information, honesty | Editorial

Health experts say ending the COVID-19 pandemic will require the vast majority of people getting vaccinated — 75 to 80 percent, according to most estimates — to safely reach herd immunity and limit the virus’ ability to spread.

And vaccines only work when people take them.

So a recent survey of Wichita and surrounding counties, which showed that only two-thirds of residents say they want the vaccine, proved a tough pill for some Sedgwick County leaders to swallow on Wednesday.

It’s also a warning that more must be done to inform, educate and ease residents’ fears.

A good place to start: Understand why some people or communities may be hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine, and don’t assume anyone with concerns is an all-out anti-vaxxer who opposes vaccines across the board.

“It’s fully understandable that people have questions and concerns . . . especially for a vaccine that’s new,” science journalist Melinda Wenner Moyer told Harvard’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.

“Most people are somewhere along this spectrum of maybe just having one question that makes them a little bit uncomfortable until they have the question answered.”

Some people might doubt the vaccine’s safety or effectiveness, or have concerns based on how quickly it was created and made available. Others might wonder or worry about side effects.

Some polls show that Black and Hispanic adults are especially wary of the vaccine — a fact that might date back to the Tuskegee syphilis study of the 1930s. In that long-term, government-sanctioned health study, Black men were enrolled under false pretenses, treated like lab rats and denied life-saving treatment under the guise of free healthcare.

Is it any wonder that legacy of deception might sow distrust and hesitancy about the COVID-19 vaccine?

Dr. Elizabeth Ablah, an expert on population health at the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita, told Sedgwick County Commissioners on Wednesday that survey respondents’ concerns about the vaccine are “very much based off of misinformation.”

Providing clear, consistent and honest data about the COVID-19 vaccine could sway about 19% of Wichita-area residents who said they “may” get the vaccine. That would push our vaccination rate well above 80%, assuming distribution can keep up with demand.

Local leaders and health officials should continue to remind residents about the very real threat of COVID-19 — including more contagious strains recently identified in the Wichita area — and encourage them to weigh worries about the vaccine against the serious health effects of the disease itself.

Meanwhile, Kansas leaders must quickly identify glitches and fix the state’s troubled vaccine reporting system. Vaccination-rate rankings at or near the worst in the country and claims that 100,000 shots were given but not registered — that’s the stuff that can prompt even further doubt and distrust.

The good news: Wichita-area residents are starting to get vaccinated against the potentially deadly coronavirus. Their experiences, combined with a ramped-up campaign to share information and quell concerns about the vaccine, could finally put us on a road to recovery.