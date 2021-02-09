Dropping Wichita North High’s racist mascot showed courage and kindness | Editorial

The Wichita board voted to discontinue North High School’s mascot but retain the logo, which features a Native American shield, drum and feather. The Wichita Eagle

It’s not easy to make a controversial decision.

It’s not comfortable angering students, employees and members of the community who disagree with you.

It’s not simple to upend history and tradition.

But members of the Wichita school board, who voted unanimously Monday night to discontinue the Redskins mascot at North High School, did the right thing. They showed tolerance, courage, and most importantly, leadership.

“I think this is a positive development,” said board member Ben Blankley. “And if we can do one kind thing in this heck of a year, let’s do this.”

Terrell Davis, the district’s executive director of public affairs and special projects, chaired a 10-person committee that researched and debated North High’s mascot. On Monday, he delivered a powerful and unequivocal message, backed by evidence of the mascot’s racist connotations, that change was overdue.

“The term is offensive to Native Americans and the Native American culture,” Davis said, “and the term is racially and culturally insensitive.”

The district’s committee included North High students, alumni, faculty and administrators, as well as a Native American spiritual leader, the education coordinator for the Mid-America All-Indian Museum, and the director of the school district’s Title VII Native American Indian Education Program.

The board’s decision — 6-0 after board member Mike Rodee resigned unexpectedly at the start of the meeting — ends decades of debate over North’s mascot, which was widely viewed as a derogatory term for Native Americans.

The word’s history is so disturbing, in fact, that Davis cautioned listeners at the start of his presentation:

“We would like to warn you and the virtual audience that we will be discussing a potentially emotional and racially charged subject,” he said. “The subject matter is graphic at times, and we will do our best to present it in a historical context.”

If the mascot was that troubling, did he need to go further?

Unfortunately, yes.

Leading up to Monday’s meeting, Wichita board members received more than 120 comments about North High’s mascot. A majority urged the board to retain the mascot, claiming that it was intended to honor, not offend, Native Americans.

Many said the push to drop or change the mascot was an example of “cancel culture,” of political correctness to an extreme, of peer pressure, of creating controversy where none existed.

“It is part of history and cannot and should not be removed because of a few who dislike it,” wrote one person.

Thankfully, board members realized this wasn’t — and shouldn’t be — a decision by popular opinion. They recognized that no matter how long the mascot had been around or how well-intended its origins at North High, its existence created subtle, relentless attacks on Native Americans. They acknowledged that words matter.

During Monday’s discussion, board members read or heard the name “Redskin” more than 50 times.

“Our committee debated if we should use the word in our presentation tonight, but the decision was to allow you to feel the uneasiness of hearing (and) seeing the word over and over again,” Davis said. “This is what our Native American students and other students who find it offensive experience every day at school.”

Fortunately, that ends now. Along with dropping the mascot and nickname — while preserving North High’s Native American-inspired artworks, architecture and logo — the school board voted to establish a curriculum for North’s ninth-graders that will highlight the school’s history. Some board members wisely suggested that students across the district should learn more about Native Americans’ history and influence — and they should.

Monday’s decision was necessary and overdue. And though it may prompt a backlash from some corners, Wichita district leaders did the right and moral thing.

They finally, decidedly moved North High School — and the Wichita community — forward.