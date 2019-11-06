Editorials Letters to the editor (Nov. 3, 2019)

Becky Tuttle

Becky Tuttle, running to retain her current seat as Wichita’s District 2 representative, is exactly the kind of knowledgeable, dedicated and collaborative leader we need on the City Council.

For years, as a leader for the YMCA and other regional service organizations, she worked tirelessly to create a healthier, stronger community for us all. Her pattern is clear: She listens and learns, then she rolls up her sleeves and takes action to improve all that she touches.

Week in and week out, the Wichita City Council decides on issues vital to the future of the community, and I hope Becky remains at that leadership table. If she does, Wichita will be the better for it.

Mary Beth Jarvis, Wichita

Brandon Whipple

Lyndy Wells is a excellent candidate. I know I voted for him in the primary. But don’t vote for him in the general election.

Write-in candidates have never won a mayoral election in Wichita. Every vote for Wells is one less vote for Brandon Whipple, which means Jeff Longwell will win.

Based on Longwell’s lack of transparency in obtaining the baseball franchise and accepting gifts from people bidding on the new water plant, as well as pushing the other council members to change the bidding process after the board had unanimously recommended another bidder, I will not vote for him. His actions, though not illegal, were to me unethical.

Whipple pledges to make council actions more transparent and to push the City Council to limit council members from accepting gifts and services over a certain amount. City Council members should be held to the same gift restrictions as city employees.

My thanks go to the staff of The Wichita Eagle for bringing these facts to the attention of the people of Wichita. There is a lot at stake in this election, so get out and vote on Election Day.

Frank Maczka, Wichita

Roger Marshall

It’s disturbing that U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, like President Trump, does not recognize House rules that provide closed-door investigations of presidential wrongdoing. Perhaps he does not realize that Republicans are already represented at the hearings. Perhaps he delights in juvenile displays and tantrums. Certainly he should have known it is illegal to invade a highly secure room with a cell phone. Kansans do not need or want elected officials that scorn the rules they have sworn to uphold. Kansans value the rule of law over loyalty to a temporary tyrant.

Ann Engert, Wichita

City code of ethics

I urge the City of Wichita to adopt a code of ethics that not only includes employees and elected City Council members, but also those who serve on the city’s commissions and boards. Appointees currently have very few guidelines and are not prohibited to accept gifts, although they often make recommendations to the council.

Many professionals follow codes of ethics. It would help residents feel more confident in elected and appointed public officials if there was an ethics code that included public disclosure, definitions, and a process for investigation and enforcement.

Lisa Frey Blume, Wichita

WaterWalk

When we first heard about the WaterWalk project years ago, my wife and I and many friends assumed it would involve a canal off the river lined with restaurants, shops and activities connecting up with Old Town – but it never happened. Poor planning has doomed our “one-of-a-kind” fountain to an area with no shade, no seating, little to no parking and few visitors. Frankly, it’s just in the wrong place.

As I see it now, it would be a perfect fit for the development around the new baseball stadium. We and many friends feel the same way. One phrase comes to mind in all this: untapped potential. Knowing all of this gives my friends and us little faith that wise decisions will be made going forward. First, you need a forward-thinking dreamer, then the architect, then the rest. Where’s the modern-day Big Ditch Mitch when you need him?

My suggestion: Go hire San Antonio’s or Oklahoma City’s planner, or at the least get their input before doing more. Or perhaps have a meeting of the minds with all interested dreamers, architects and engineers who live here and have a vested interest in the outcome, and come up with something.