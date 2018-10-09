Letters to the editor (Oct. 9, 2018)

A double standard
It’s an odd set of double standards between getting into law school and being appointed as an associate justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.
While there is no criminally prosecutable evidence of Brett Kavanagh’s sexual indiscretions, there has been more than enough testimony raised that if he were a grad student seeking admission to law school there’s no question that not a single law school anywhere in the United States would admit him under the required Character and Fitness review all law students are required to meet.
On top of the sexual misconduct issues there are also some really serious binge drinking concerns that even the candidate himself admitted to.
In addition, it has been established by his former classmates that he lied under oath about his past conduct, and no less than 500 law school professors sent a signed open letter to the Senate saying that Kavanagh’s partisan demeanor should disqualify him to sit on the Supreme Court.
As Alice said in Alice in Wonderland; “It would be nice if something made sense for a change.”
John Williamson, Wichita
With Kavanaugh confirmation, court leans to original meaning of Constitution
The resistance the “Infamous 10” and their illiberal minions brought to the Kavanaugh hearings is centralized on the question dividing us on Supreme Court nominations for decades: How shall the Constitution be altered? Should it be by justices who decide cases due to changing politics, or should it be through the Constitution’s amendment process provided for in Article V?
With the Kavanaugh confirmation, the Court now leans heaviest toward the “original meaning” interpretation and away from allowing justices an “ever-changing meaning” of the Constitution that has undermined classical liberalism and the Constitution’s paramount principle of individual persons’ and states’ sovereignty.
With just one more justice to complement the six we now have, generations of Americans may be most assured that all political parties and ideologies that hold sway in the Congress will have to alter the Constitution via the amendment process and not by gaining favor from justices due to their political and ideological affiliations.
We have witnessed from the baseness of the “Infamous 10” depths to which illiberals will sink to maintain a status quo that refuses to accept Article V as the only means by which our liberties shall be altered. Had they debated the nomination on the actual merits dividing us rather than character assassination driven by unsubstantiated allegations, they would have served themselves and us honorably and judiciously.
Ron A. Hoffman, Rose Hill
Thank you Watermark, Assistance League
I, along with many other book lovers, experienced a wonderful event at WSU’s Hughes Metroplex on Saturday, Oct. 6. Assistance League of Wichita and Watermark Books partnered for an Assistance League fundraiser, “Day of Authors” which brought six award-winning (and simply incredible) authors to our city for a day of learning and sharing.
I encourage you to seek out and read books by: Lou Berney, Jenna Blum, Caroline Fraser, Peter Geye, Delia Owens and Sarah Smarsh.
Let me also encourage you to save the date of Oct. 12, 2019, when once again the Assistance League and Watermark Books will be bringing top-notch authors to ICT. Your attendance helps the league to continue the good work they do through their four philanthropic programs. My heartfelt thanks to both.
Carol Beat, Wichita
