In Kavanaugh inquiry, what will be enough for Democrats?

Who believes another FBI investigation of Brett Kavanaugh will be the end of it? If the FBI finds nothing to support Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party, will it be enough for Democrats to vote to confirm him? Republicans say the investigation is limited to her charge and that of a third accuser, Julie Swetnick, whose allegations, detailed in a sworn affidavit, claim she was the victim of gang rape. How many more will come forward?
These are delay tactics to get through the November election. Democrats hope voters will return them to power so they can block any Supreme Court nominations and impeach the president, reversing the 2016 election results.
Where will the investigation start? Ford testified she can’t remember the year the incident happened, she can’t remember how she got to the house party or how she got home. How convenient. Mark Judge, Kavanaugh’s friend, who Ford says was with him at the party, has said in written statements that he “does not recall” the event. He has now, however, agreed to cooperate with the FBI investigation.
Another “witness,” Leland Ingham Keyser, whom Ford described as a lifelong friend, has said through her lawyer that while she does not refute Ford’s account, she “…does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with or without Dr. Ford.” She too is cooperating with the FBI. When pressed on why Keyser couldn’t recall the party in question, Ford said that she “…has significant health challenges, and I’m happy that she’s focusing on herself and getting the health treatment that she needs.” Is she implying that her word cannot be trusted?
This is not a Monica Lewinsky case where there was forensic evidence from a blue dress stained with Bill Clinton’s DNA. This is about attempting to prove behavior, which Ford believes occurred (“100 percent”) and Kavanaugh denies (“100 percent”). There are as yet no corroborating witnesses.
Since no charges have been filed by Ford with any local authority, precisely what will the FBI be investigating?
One doesn’t have to be Nostradamus to make a prediction. If, in fact, the FBI interviews are limited to those witnesses already named by Ford and their denials are repeated to FBI agents, it is highly doubtful that will be enough for Democrats to vote to confirm Kavanaugh. They will have other excuses.
Who benefits politically from this fiasco? Rush Limbaugh initially said that if Kavanaugh is not confirmed, Republicans will pay by losing their congressional majority. A day later he said he now believes it will benefit Republicans if they take their anger over Kavanaugh’s treatment to the polls and oust Democrats for their outrageous behavior.
We’ll know which scenario is correct in about 30 days.
