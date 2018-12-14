Dave Unruh op-ed

The last few months have been the most troubling for Sedgwick County in my 16 years as a County Commissioner and made more difficult because we could not openly respond. But now it is time to move beyond the false allegations and misinformation and remind our community that our great County employees are the true public servants. These employees have earned and deserve your trust despite the unnecessary distractions at the top of the organization.
For two-and-a-half years I expressed significant concerns about the manager Sedgwick County hired three years ago. One of those was about management and treatment of staff as we had high turnover and good people forced out or retired early.
In the last two months, we hired an outside, highly respected HR lawyer who selected and interviewed 47 current and former employees and external County partners. You’ve already heard from the media that this process identified some serious issues. As elected leaders and employers, I believe we have a legal, ethical and HR obligation to address the issues. The U.S. Attorney’s office has requested the results, and I voted to share, as in my opinion it provides important information.
I remain disappointed that two Commissioners continue to defend one person rather than believe so many employees and partners.
Until we finalized the termination settlement with the County Manager, I was not at liberty to say much. Now it’s time to address misinformation portrayed publicly. I also want to provide additional information not previously shared.
The facts I’m aware of seem to show an effort between the former manager and counselor to work against the Commission which led to an external investigation. It appears that there has been no activity on this investigation for more than two months. However, two Commissioners continue to advance false allegations against me. My concerns for years were about County employees and our work with partners in the community.
In addition, as Commissioner David Dennis has made clear, an FBI investigation last year found nothing – not one thing – related to any wrongdoing with County Commission business. However, over the last few months Commissioner Ranzau actively tried to link indictments about Commissioner O’Donnell’s campaign activity to County business. Again, those charges are related to an individual campaign. Nothing was found related to any County business.
When the County was recruiting to hire the County Manager three years ago, the search firm provided a list of candidates sorted into those recommended interviewing based on qualifications and experience and others who had applied. Commissioner Ranzau wanted to interview one person not on the recommended list: Mike Scholes.
After the interviews, I expressed concerns, but the Commission majority at that time, Richard Ranzau, Jim Howell and Karl Peterjohn, were adamant and had the votes. Then, I believed it was the professional decision to vote for to demonstrate Commission unity, and it’s now a personal regret.
While not my choice for our leader, I made a commitment to give Mr. Scholes a true chance. It became clear as I observed behavior and heard stories from trusted people inside and outside the building, that the County had a growing problem.
* I knew from my colleagues at the City of Wichita that there was great concern about working with County leadership. I heard similar stories from other cities in Sedgwick County. Meanwhile, I knew of county staff scared to speak out because they had seen what happened to so many colleagues.
Many people will rightfully ask: With these significant issues, why would I vote to reach a settlement? Because I believed it would be less expensive to reach a settlement rather than risk the high legal costs needed to defend the County against a potential lawsuit -- even one with no merit.
The other reason was just as important: The vote also allowed the new Commission and great county employees to move forward, getting back to the work of serving you, the public.
I hope that the unproven and inflammatory allegations will halt. I believe it is important to remember that just because someone makes a public allegation, does not mean it is true.
It has been my honor and privilege to serve you for 16 years. Please remember that Sedgwick County has some of the most professional and creative employees you will find. Despite challenges they continued delivering new ideas, collaborating with partners and focusing every day on our mission to deliver quality public services. I hope you will join me in applauding their commitment and professionalism as we move toward a new era of Sedgwick County leadership.
