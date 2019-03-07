Weird

A nanny state? Vermont town elects goat as honorary mayor

The Associated Press

March 07, 2019 02:33 PM

Lincoln, a Nubian goat, runs around with pasture mate Lucy at their home in Fair Haven, Vt. Lincoln was recently elected "Pet Mayor" on town meeting day.
FAIR HAVEN, Vt.

A 3-year-old Nubian goat named Lincoln is poised to become the first honorary pet mayor of the Vermont town of Fair Haven.

The nanny goat was chosen this week by townspeople for the one-year post at the community's Town Meeting Day. Lincoln takes office Tuesday.

The ballot of 16 pets was open to all town residents. Most of the other candidates were dogs and cats; a gerbil named Crystal also was a candidate.

Fair Haven is a town of about 2,500 along the border with New York. It does not have an actual mayor.

Town Manager Joseph Gunter says he conceived of the idea as a fundraiser for a playground, but it turned into a civics lesson for kids.

