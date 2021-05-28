Record set: Wichita area tornadoes end longest streak without touchdown

The tornadoes in Rice and Barton counties this week ended a record streak of days without a confirmed touchdown for the National Weather Service in Wichita’s coverage area.

Wednesday’s three tornadoes ended a streak of 611 days — since September 2019 — in records going back to 1950, according to the NWS. The previous record was 356 days from May 1996 to May 1997, the NWS reported.

The NWS in Wichita covers 26 counties in central, north-central and southeast Kansas.

May is the most likely time tornadoes occur in the area, but they have touched down over winter and can happen at any time, according to NWS meteorologist Chance Hayes.

“Since 1950 it looks like there’s only been 11 years in which the month of May has not had a tornado,” he said.

He pointed to different reasons for the 611 days without a touchdown: lack of moisture or wrong conditions when there was moisture present, including a lack of convergence of cold and hot air.

“The timing of moisture and the actual fronts that would cause the thunderstorms to develop, they weren’t present for much of 2020 during the severe weather season” that goes from mid-March to late June, he said.

The tornadoes Wednesday come as Kansas has been seeing more rainfall.

Two tornadoes touched down in northern Barton County, one before and one after 5 p.m. The tornadoes touched down in the open country and caused no damage, he said.

The one in northern Rice County happened around 6:49 p.m.

“It basically did significant damage to an older barn and then also tree damage and shed damage there on the homestead,” he said, adding that the home also had broken windows and possibly punctures in the home’s siding.

The family was in the storm shelter when the tornado hit and had a hard time leaving after a fallen tree branch blocked the shelter door, he said.

All three tornadoes were EF-0, which are between 65 to 85 mph.

Hayes said his main concern for the Memorial Day weekend is flooding. Rain chances will increase starting Saturday night before dropping off Monday night and into Tuesday.

Despite the recent rains, Wichita rainfall is down nearly an inch since January compared to the 30-year rolling average, he said.

Breaking News - The tornado drought in the NWS Wichita forecast area has officially ended. Earlier this week, a few weak tornadoes were confirmed in central KS. This ends the streak of consecutive days without a confirmed tornado in our forecast area. #kswx pic.twitter.com/mbKc7LUuN9 — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 28, 2021

Three tornadoes touched down in northern Barton and Rice counties on 5/26. All tornadoes were rated EF0. The tornado in Rice county caused damage to a homestead, those in Barton Co. did not cause damage and occurred over an open field. https://t.co/52XxdlNzpF #kswx pic.twitter.com/GSOGMgIlYu — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 27, 2021