Report details path and power of multi-vortex tornado that hit Selden, Kansas

A multi-vortex tornado that hit Selden on Monday night was an EF-1 with an estimated peak wind of 110 mph, according to a report released by the National Weather Service in Goodland.

The peak wind put the tornado just shy of an EF-2, which starts at 111 mph winds.

The report provides more details about the tornado: direction, time, width and a list of some of its destruction. Only one person had minor injuries from the tornado.

The “large, multi-vortex tornado” started four miles west of Selden at 6:06 p.m. and moved slowly to the east, ending two miles northeast of Selden at 6:36 p.m., the report says.

It was headed mostly east before it turned northeast, bringing it right through central Selden after it crossed Highway 83, the report shows.

“As the tornado crossed the highway, it started to impact structures on the west side of Selden, and eventually moving across the town,” the report says. “In town, damage was widespread and (quite) concentrated. At one point, the tornado reached a width of one half mile wide.”

The damage listed in the report includes:

Walls damaged “and/or the building completely collapsed and removed from its foundation”

Broken windows

Snapped power poles

Overturned semis and rail cars

Several grain silos blown over

Thousands of broken tree limbs

Hundreds of uprooted and snapped trees

Roofing shingles and roofing removed from homes and other buildings

Overturned irrigation pivots

As the tornado left town, it overturned a few irrigation pivots and snapped power poles.

“The tornado appeared to dissipate as it neared the Highway 83 and Highway 383 split due to a lack of any visible damage at that intersection,” the report says. “The challenge with this survey was there were multiple vortices causing damage. Therefore, there were a few areas of more concentrated high-end EF-1 damage with broad/widespread EF-0 to EF-1 damage.”

A multi-vortex tornado “contains two or more small, intense sub-vortices rotating around the center of the larger tornadic circulation,” according to the NWS. The vortices range in size from “huge ‘wedge’ tornadoes” to “narrow ‘rope’ tornadoes” and can form and die within seconds.

“Sub-vortices can cause narrow, short, extreme swaths of damage that sometimes arc through tornado tracks,” the NWS said.

Severe weather, including the possibility of hail and tornadoes, is possible again in that area Wednesday night, according to a Wednesday morning NWS hazardous weather outlook report.

A “Selden Tornado Relief” GoFundMe that was set up Tuesday has raised more than $1,740 of the $10,000 goal. The GoFundMe can be found at bit.ly/2Sp0PHz.