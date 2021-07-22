Notice some different weather in June? Here’s how climate change affected Kansas

The Wichita/Sedgwick County Historical Museum is reflected in a puddle after a heavy rain passed through Wichita in late June. The Wichita Eagle

June 2021 was the hottest the nation has ever experienced, with average temperatures more than 4 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than normal, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Our climate is changing and it’s changing into a warmer climate,” said Ahira Sánchez-Lugo, physical scientist for the NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information. “In order to understand how the climate is changing, we look at these anomalies and changes in the data. The current climate is a lot warmer than it was in 1961.”

So far this year, these weather changes that have been spurred by climate change either caused or intensified weather disasters, resulting in eight different billion-dollar weather and climate disasters so far.

“Small changes in temperature matter because it can mean big changes in weather events,” Sánchez-Lugo said. “It can impact our lives and our health. For example, the recent heatwave. We had large numbers of people affected who had to go to the hospital and some populations are more vulnerable than others.”

Climate change does not, however, impact the nation in the same way across the board. For example, Kansas seems to be experiencing fewer changes in warm temperatures, rainfall and billion-dollar disasters than other parts of the nation.

“If we know the changes, it helps us plan and mitigate future changes,” Sánchez-Lugo said.

A warmer nation

Across the nation, this June was the hottest on record since 1895, according to an NOAA analysis. For eight states, mostly in the west and New England area, this marked their warmest June of all time as well. For six additional states, it was their second.

Kansas experienced a warmer than average June, with an average temperature of 75.7 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 2.3 degrees above average, according to Sánchez-Lugo. This was Kansas’ 33rd warmest June since 1895.

“Anomalies are what the weather is minus what the weather should be,” Sánchez-Lugo said. “It tells us that even though climate differs in Kansas from Florida, in both places it has gotten warmer. It helps us compare apples to apples.”

Less rainfall than expected

Precipitation in June hit exactly average, across the country, according to the NOAA analysis. In western states, the Rocky Mountains and throughout the Great Plains, however, precipitation was much lower than average and drought conditions intensified across these areas.

June in Kansas was drier than average and was the 38th driest June, falling 1.10 inches below average, according to Sánchez-Lugo. But the state has been mostly spared and is not experiencing the drought the rest of the region is experiencing.

“Over half of the high plains is in drought right now and 95% of the west is in exceptional drought,” Sánchez-Lugo said. “Kansas, as of today, seems to be fairly well.”

Billion-dollar disasters

Since January, the U.S. has experienced eight billion-dollar disasters, one being the most recent heatwave that killed 63 in Oregon and half of which were severe storm events. These eight events resulted in a total of $30 billion in damages and at least 331 deaths.

