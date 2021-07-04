Climate change is warming July: What to expect during Independence Day celebrations.

As Kansans prepare to celebrate the 245th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, they should expect dry conditions with temperatures below normal, according to Chris Jakub, forecaster for the Wichita National Weather Service.

Predictions indicate that it will be a slightly cooler July than normal, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Kansans will be comfortable throughout the month.

An analysis found that 91% of major cities, including Wichita and Topeka, have reported an increase in July temperatures since the 1970s, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit news company. Kansas is usually hottest in July, with an average temperature of 78.7 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Mary Knapp, the state climatologist.

Each year, this is an average of 702 heat-related deaths and more than 67,500 people visit the emergency room due to heat, according to the CDC.

While climate change is causing Kansas to warm up in the summer, and the CDC anticipates Wichita will have between 94 and 102 days of 90+ degree weather, it might be easy to miss, especially if you’re inside at night running your air conditioner.

While the Pacific northwest and parts of Canada are experiencing record heatwaves and multiple occurrences of 100+ degrees Fahrenheit during the day, Kansas is experiencing climate change a little differently. While the daytime temperatures are rising, the change is minute compared to the rise in overnight temperatures or the average lows.

“Instead of getting down into the 60s at night, it stays in the 70s,” Knapp said. “What that tends to do is stress people, livestock and even plants because they don’t get to do their rest and their function like they would otherwise, so it ends up creating a difficulty that isn’t indicated just by the high temperatures.”

In June, the average low was 62 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Knapp. By mid-July throughout August, predictions say Kansas will have an average overnight temperature of 71.

“We as humans control our body temperature by sweating and having that evaporation cool us down,” Knapp said. “But if the humidity levels are high and if the nighttime temperature are high, it’s harder for the body to utilize that mechanism, so you end up feeling more uncomfortable and you have more stress.”

Additionally, while predictions for overall July temperatures indicate it will be cooler, it could still be muggy out, which could also put people in danger.

“You could actually be at or even slightly cooler than normal, but if the humidity levels are up, the mugginess is going to make it feel hotter and more uncomfortable,” Knapp said. “It doesn’t have to hit 110 or even 105, but if your heat index value, which is that combination of the impact of temperature and humidity are up in that range, you’re going to have stress and that can create problems.”

