McPherson sees 25-year rainfall; here’s what else is to come

A Kansas Mesonet map shows inches of rainfall around the state during a 24-hour period that ended at 8 a.m. Thursday. Kansas State University

The 2.74 inches of hourly rainfall Wednesday night in McPherson was a 25-year event, according to the Kansas Mesonet run by Kansas State University.

A map of the state, showing a 24-hour rainfall through 8 a.m., recorded McPherson with the most rainfall within the mesonet’s network of measuring points. One mile south of McPherson had 4.54 inches. The mesonet program doesn’t show any measurements in Marion County, where the National Weather Service in Wichita reported the most rain on Wednesday night.

Three miles west, the northwest of Goessel had 4.67 inches, according to the NWS.

The NWS also reported 4.35 inches about 1 mile northeast of McPherson and 2.14 inches occurring three miles northeast of Salina.

Kansas saw rain, hail and tornadoes Wednesday night. McPherson County got two of those and was in a tornado watch under the third category. The hail was significant enough that McPherson County 911 held “The First Commencement of the Hailstone Awards.”

The winners for categories like “best weird ice pumpkin” and “most accurate representation of a white blood cell” were announced via Facebook.

“This is in NO WAY meant to be disrespectful towards anyone, but we wanted to lighten the mood a bit after such a long night,” the Facebook post said.

A different McPherson County 911 Facebook post from Thursday morning said the water was starting to recede, but there was still water covering the roads in several places.

Janet Salazar, a hydrologist with the NWS, estimated that Marion and McPherson counties would see less than one-tenth inch of rain throughout Thursday and overnight.

Thursday’s severe storms — with heavy rains, up to quarter-size hail and 60 mph winds — are expected south of Wichita and in southeast Kansas.

Storms are expected across far southern Kansas through 2 pm. The stronger storms will be capable of hail up to quarter size, winds to 60 mph and very heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding. #kswx pic.twitter.com/XXCxT2WztR — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 27, 2021

Hourly rainfall at McPherson reached 2.74" last night, that has a recurrence interval of every 25 years. #kswx pic.twitter.com/YSEMugebkN — Kansas Mesonet (@ksmesonet) May 27, 2021