Storms to linger in Wichita over weekend but severity remains low, meteorologist says

Storms — much like Friday’s — are expected to continue in the Wichita area over the weekend but chances of severe weather remain low during that time, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Vanessa Pearce.

Thunderstorms are also possible throughout all of next week, she said.

On Friday, rain fell in the Wichita area from about 6 to 8 a.m. and then started again in the afternoon, when storms brought dime-sized hail to the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport. Nickel-sized hail was also reported in west Wichita.

About 0.3 inches fell around Wichita through about 2:30 p.m. Friday. An overnight thunderstorm could bring the 24-hour rainfall total to around 0.5 inches by Saturday morning, she said.

The overnight storm is expected to be most severe in western Kansas. North-central Kansas, from around Highway 56 and I-135, and on west could see 40 to 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail, according to forecasts.

The possible rain in the area could help improve drought conditions in parts of the state.

Roughly the bottom third of Kansas along with about the left quarter of Kansas is part of the 54.5% of the country that is abnormally dry, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.

Since Jan. 1, Wichita is about 0.5 inches below the normal amount of rainfall it has seen during that same time frame the past 30 years, according to Pearce.

Nickle size hail just fell at McConnell AFB #kswx pic.twitter.com/mVQvLds95W — Nicole Loeffler (@chaserchick17) May 14, 2021