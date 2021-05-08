Severe weather threat shifts north of Wichita; hail and tornadoes possible

A severe weather alert for Saturday, which earlier in the day had included Wichita, has shifted further to the north, according to the National Weather Service in Wichita.

Hail up to 2 inches in diameter, winds up to 70 mph and isolated tornadoes are possible from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. The NWS updated its forecast just before 1 p.m. to show a lower risk of severe weather starts north of Wichita, around the Harvey County line, and the greater risk happens north of that around the Saline County line.

“Thunderstorms are expected to develop over western Kansas then spread eastward across central and northern parts of Kansas tonight.,” the NWS said.

During a 3:21 a.m. hazardous weather outlook, the NWS said the “overall tornado threat should remain low, although an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.”

Sunday in Wichita is expected to be cloudy in the morning but clear up throughout the day. Highs are expected to reach the low 60s.