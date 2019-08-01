More than 10 inches of rain brings flooding in eastern Kansas, with threat of more

Drone video shows flooding in Ottawa, Kansas Ten inches of rain or more fell along a line that stretched from southern Jefferson County through Douglas County, Franklin County and into Anderson County, weather radar indicated. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ten inches of rain or more fell along a line that stretched from southern Jefferson County through Douglas County, Franklin County and into Anderson County, weather radar indicated.

Several rounds of overnight thunderstorms inundated parts of eastern Kansas with heavy rains early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka.

Ten inches of rain or more fell along a line that stretched from southern Jefferson County through Douglas County, Franklin County and into Anderson County, weather radar indicated.

The National Weather Service in Topeka issued a flash flood warning for those counties, saying radar and rain gauges indicated that the storms have dumped as much as 10 inches of rain across the area.

Flash flooding was already occurring and an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain was possible.

Some of the cities threatened by flooding included Ottawa, Lawrence, Baldwin City, Garnett, Wellsville, Perry, Lone Star, Greeley, Rantoul and Westphalia.

The warning included parts of the Kansas Turnpike/Interstate 70 and Interstate 35 that cut through those counties.

Driver were warned not to drive through flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The heavy rains Thursday morning passed just to the west of the Kansas City metro area. Flooding concerns, however, continue through Saturday morning for the area as additional rounds of storms are expected to produce moderate to heavy rains, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The heaviest rains are expected across far western Missouri and eastern Kansas, where an additional 4 to 6 inches of rain will be possible. Some areas could see even higher amounts.

Flash flooding will become an increasing possibility through Saturday morning as the ground becomes saturated by rains from the storms.