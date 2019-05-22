Weather
Three dead, several injuries reported after severe storms hit southwest Missouri
Tornado on the ground in Carl Junction, 10 miles north of Joplin
Three people died and several were injured after another round of severe storms hit southwest Missouri Wednesday night, according to a tweet from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
“Law enforcement can confirm three fatalities in the Golden City area of Barton County and several injuries in the Carl Junction area of Jasper County,” the department said in its Twitter post.
The deaths were reported late Wednesday after the National Weather Service received several reports of tornadoes in southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri, including one “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” that prompted warnings to parts of Jasper and Barton counties in Missouri.
Doug Cramer, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield, Missouri, said crews would be sent out Thursday to survey the damage.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Twitter that troopers were in the Golden City area, helping the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders “following a confirmed tornado with extensive damage including injuries.”
