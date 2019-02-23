Blizzard conditions close Kansas highways

Blizzard conditions several closed major highways in western Kansas on Saturday afternoon.
Most major highways west of Salina were snow-covered by noon, and the Wichita metropolitan area was under a winter weather advisory. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected in the Wichita area on Saturday night.
Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour and strong north winds Saturday created dangerous travel conditions throughout the western and central regions of Kansas, according to the National Weather Service.
I-70 closed at 12:35 p.m. from the Russell to Hays, according to KanDrive, a state website that monitors road conditions and closures. The Kansas Department of Transportation said the closure was because of multiple crashes blocking the roadway.
K-96 was closed from Great Bend to Marientha, which is just east of Leoti at 11:15 a.m.
U.S. 83 was closed from Liberal, near the Oklahoma border, to East County Road 290 in Scott County at 10:20 a.m.
K-4 was closed from U.S. 83 to McCracken at 11:15 a.m.
