2.3 inches of snow fell on Wichita. Is more on the way?

Just over two inches of snow fell onto Wichita Wednesday evening, and there’s a slight chance more snow could be on the way. Here’s what you might need to know about the forecast.

When will this snow go away?

The 2.3 inches of snow that fell Wednesday evening is already starting to melt on the roads, and that should continue through Thursday and Friday, meteorologist Chris Jakub with the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service said.

With daytime highs in the mid-40s for the next two days, the roads should be fine and the snow should continue to melt on its own, he said.

Temperatures closer to normal on Thursday. Highs in the lower to middle 40s. #kswx pic.twitter.com/k4dfSz7FqP — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) February 20, 2019

The city of Wichita also treated the roads with a salt-sand mix, the Wichita Eagle reported before Wednesday’s snow. The city had about 5,500 tons of that mix on-hand, and it usually used about 500 tons during a period of wintery weather.

While the roads shouldn’t be icy this week, they may not be clear for a few more days.

“The snow gets pushed to the side, and melts back onto the road,” Jakub said. “We know how that goes. It’s not snowing anymore, but that lingering snow keeps roads messy for awhile.”

Because of that, it may not be worth paying for a car wash quite yet — especially if more snow does fall on Saturday.

How likely is the Saturday snow?

“It’s too early to pinpoint how much snow we’re going to get,” Jakub said.

Some forecast models are showing that there may be some snow, but other models show that the “bulk of the event” will be made up of rain.





If it does snow, Jakub said it will likely be during the Saturday evening time-frame, but it’s too soon to know for sure.

Is this snow unusual?

Not at all, Jakub said.

Just a few years ago, Wichita received 3 to 4 inches of measurable snow on Easter morning, and “it is not uncommon (to get snow) as late as April,” he said.

And in 2019, Wichita is actually 4.5 inches of snow below normal, he said. The city has received 7 inches of snow so far this year.

Wednesday’s snowfall was the “highest daily snowfall since March 27, 2016,” though, according to a tweet from NWS Wichita. On that date, 3.5 inches of snow were measured.

The 2.1 inches of snowfall received today in Wichita is the highest daily snowfall since March 27th 2016 when 3.5 inches was measured. #kswx — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) February 20, 2019











