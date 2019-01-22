Weather

I-70 closes from Goodland to Colorado ahead of blizzard

By Chance Swaim

January 22, 2019 10:29 AM

Video shows a Kansas trooper narrowly avoid an accident

Dash cam video from Trooper Ben shows him drive out of the way before a car nearly swerves into his patrol car.
A major western Kansas highway closed Tuesday morning as a blizzard moved into the state.

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed I-70 west of Goodland to the Colorado border at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as snow began to fall in the area. The temperature in Goodland was around 15 degrees at that time. Fog freezing on the highway caused black ice, which can be dangerous for drivers, especially when covered with a layer of snow.

Sherman County, where Goodland is, was under a blizzard warning until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the northern and central portions of the state were under a winter weather advisory until Tuesday evening.

In Wichita, temperatures dropped from the upper 40s around 7 a.m. to below freezing by 10 a.m. and freezing drizzle coated the roads.

To check the latest road conditions, visit kandrive.org.

