Flooding in west Wichita

A school bus is pulled out of high water on 13th Street between 119th Street West and 135th Street West on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.
By
Aerial footage shows flooding in Manhattan

Weather

Aerial footage shows flooding in Manhattan

The Riley County posted this aerial drone footage taken in Manhattan on September 3, 2018. The Corps of Engineers reported rainfall around 8.9 inches and around 3-4 inches fell in Riley County overnight.

Storms sweep across Wichita

Weather

Storms sweep across Wichita

A line of storms swept through Wichita and south central Kansas around noon on Monday. Some storms knocked out power and downed tree limbs. Cowley County was under a tornado warning as the storm passed through. (July 30, 2018)

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service