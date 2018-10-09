Flooding in west Wichita

Rodney Hyman's home was badly damaged by flooding from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. This time around, he decided to use his construction skills to build an eight foot wall of dirt around his home to protect it from Hurricane Florence flooding.
The National Hurricane Center said on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, that excessive amounts of rain are still being dumped in North Carolina and the effect is expected to be "catastrophic." Here are scenes from flooding in Jacksonville, N.C.
The director of the National Hurricane Center gave an update on the track and expected impact of Hurricane Florence on the morning of September 13, 2018. He explained why the size of Hurricane Florence is a concern.
The Riley County posted this aerial drone footage taken in Manhattan on September 3, 2018. The Corps of Engineers reported rainfall around 8.9 inches and around 3-4 inches fell in Riley County overnight.
Images from the Riley County Police Department show portions of Manhattan that were flooded by heavy overnight rains. RCPD reported on its Facebook page on Monday that about 300 people were displaced following nearly 9 inches of rain overnight.
A line of storms swept through Wichita and south central Kansas around noon on Monday. Some storms knocked out power and downed tree limbs. Cowley County was under a tornado warning as the storm passed through. (July 30, 2018)
Wichita Eagle photographer Travis Heying explains how he photographed a severe thunderstorm that passed through Sedgwick County on June 26, 2018. Photos from the storm appeared in publications and websites around the world.
A tornado caused widespread damage in the town of Eureka, Kansas on Tuesday night. A few injuries were reported from the storm. Drone footage the next day shows the damage from the air. (June 27, 2018)
