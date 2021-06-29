Flood watch issued for Wichita and surrounding area as NWS predicts heavy rain

The National Weather Service predicts heavy rain across much of Kansas. A flood watch has been issued for portions of the NWS Wichita service area, including Sedgwick County. NWS Wichita

A flood watch has been issued for the Wichita area as the National Weather Service predicts heavy rain.

Up to 2 inches of rain could fall Tuesday night and Wednesday, potentially causing minor lowland flooding and flooding along creeks and rivers, NWS Wichita reported. Stronger thunderstorms could also produce wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

The weather service flood watch includes the central and south-central Kansas counties of Butler, Chase, Cowley, Harper, Harvey, Marion, Sedgwick and Sumner. Areas along and east of the Kansas Turnpike are most at-risk of heavy rain. The watch lasts through Wednesday evening.

In Wichita, the NWS forecast calls for an 80% chance of rain Tuesday evening and overnight, then a 60% chance all day Wednesday. Heavy rainfall and a chance for thunderstorms are predicted.