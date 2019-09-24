Hail the size of golf balls, 70 mph winds and tornadoes may hit central Kansas, NWS says

You may know what a tornado watch is but do you know these tornado phrases? According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. has an average of 1,253 tornados a year. Here are some tornado jargon you you might not know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. has an average of 1,253 tornados a year. Here are some tornado jargon you you might not know.

Thunderstorms predicted to hit central Kansas by Tuesday evening may produce tornadoes, weather forecasters said.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop over central Kansas after 5 p.m., the Wichita office of the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook issued Tuesday morning.

“A few of them will become severe and capable of producing hail up to the size of golf balls, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and a tornado or two,” the outlook states. “Heavy rainfall will also be possible which could cause minor flooding.”

A weather service map shows the area most likely to experience severe weather runs from Saline County west along I-70 and south past Great Bend. Other areas of central Kansas may see hail up to the size of a quarter and damaging winds up to 60 mph.

The NWS forecast for Wichita, centered at Eisenhower National Airport, calls for a 30 percent chance of rain with wind gusts of 20 mph Tuesday night.

A severe thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. includes these counties: Barber, Barton, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellsworth, Ford, Harper, harvey, Kingman, Kiowa, Marion, McPherson, Meade, Pawnee, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Rush, Saline, Sedgwick and Stafford.

Photos and videos of storms and damage can be submitted to The Eagle online at www.kansas.com/customer-service/submit-photo/.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

