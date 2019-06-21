Disaster declaration covering more than half of Kansas approved by President Trump

Tornado leaves path of destruction through Linwood, Kansas A tornado that tore through the town of Linwood, Kansas on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, left behind a path of destruction. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A tornado that tore through the town of Linwood, Kansas on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, left behind a path of destruction.

President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration Thursday that covers more than half of Kansas’ 105 counties.

Federal assistance will help areas hit by severe weather that started on April 28 including tornadoes, flooding and landslides.

Kansas received 10.26 inches of rain in May, which was more than double the 30-year average of 4.12 inches. It was the wettest May ever recorded in the state.

On May 28, an EF-4 tornado touched down in Douglas County and traveled more than 30 miles into Leavenworth County. Parts of Lawrence and Linwood suffered substantial damage.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran applauded Trump’s support of the declaration.

“I am pleased the President swiftly approved this disaster declaration that will assist counties and local governments in their efforts to rebuild and recover from persistent severe weather that has hurt many Kansans, especially our farmers and ranchers,” Moran said in a statement.

The declaration provides federal funding for recovery efforts including emergency work, repair or replacement of facilities and hazard mitigation.

State, local government and nonprofit organizations may be eligible for assistance.