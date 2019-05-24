Tornado watch issued for Wichita, other areas of Kansas, National Weather Service says

Dark clouds and tornado spotted near Effingham, Kansas A tornado touched down in Effingham, Kansas, on May 21, 2019, according to the National Weather Service citing local reports. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A tornado touched down in Effingham, Kansas, on May 21, 2019, according to the National Weather Service citing local reports.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several Kansas counties.

The counties included on the watch as of 2:15 p.m. Friday are: Allen, Anderson, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Coffey, Cowley, Douglas, Elk, Franklin, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Labette, Lyon, Marion, McPherson, Montgomery, Morris, Neosho, Osage, Reno, Sedgwick, Sumner, Wilson and Woodson.

The tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. The Wichita branch of the weather service warns that a few tornadoes are possible, scattered hail may be up to the size of a lime and wind gusts may blow up to 70 mph.

In a severe weather statement, the NWS warned of hail damage to vehicle and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The area of the tornado watch, which extends into Oklahoma, includes a population of over 1.7 million people, over 850 schools and over 80 hospitals.

The storms come as days of rain have led to flash flood watches and flood warnings in several counties, especially along rivers.

One tornado has already hit Kansas today.





An EF-1 tornado hit Marysville early Friday morning, the National Weather Service said. The twister touched down at around 3:45 a.m. and went through the town with winds of about 105 mph, leaving a track about 50 yards wide.