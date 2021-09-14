‘We believe her’: Protesters gather outside KU frat house after alleged rape

Chanting “We believe her,” hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Phi Kappa Psi frat house at the University of Kansas Monday night after one of its house members was accused of sexually assaulting another student there over the weekend.

The crowd started gathering about 8:30 p.m. outside the fraternity house at 1602 W. 15th Street in Lawrence. The crowed swelled into the hundreds as demonstrators chanted, waved signs and called for the organization and students to be held accountable.

“We believe her,” the crowd chanted, according to video shared on Twitter.

Few details about the assault were clear Tuesday morning. But the assault was reported by fraternity officials over the weekend. Students believe the victim may have been drugged and raped during a house party there.

At one point, someone replaced the flag in front of the fraternity with a sign that reads, “No means no.”

Someone attending the protest replaced the flag in front of Phi Kappa Psi with a sign that reads “No Means No” pic.twitter.com/HEqcIQq3gP — Lucy Peterson (@lucyepeterson) September 14, 2021

A spokesman for the fraternity said the organization has been made aware of the allegations involving one of its new undergraduate members and the university was immediately notified.

“Phi Kappa Psi takes these allegations very seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement,” the statement said. “Due to the recent nature of these allegations and the need for a full and complete investigation, Phi Kappa Psi cannot provide further comments at this time.”

Those attending the demonstration said that it remained peaceful Monday night. Police were blocking traffic and private security officers were outside the large frat house.

It's not violent. I'm in it now. There's no broken windows or bones. The only thing violent here is the rape committed by Phi Kappa Psi. I promise, all we want is justice for our classmate who didn't ask for this. — N0where ️‍⚧️ (@_N0where) September 14, 2021

Others shared photos of the protest on social media.

Happening right now @UnivOfKansas outside of @PhiKappaPsi in response to an alleged drug and assault of a young woman (this doesn’t even begin to show the hundreds of students there) pic.twitter.com/r2OGDTTsqi — Emily (@emilynkansas) September 14, 2021

Some even called for the KU to step up and do something about the frat.

I would love to see @UnivOfKansas say something about what happened at Phi Kappa Psi. It’s unacceptable, and absolutely ridiculous. They need to be held accountable! This is not ok. — Patricia ️ (@GausPatricia) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, others said it was about time for students to band together and protest the fraternities at the university.

Thousands protest in front of the Phi Kappa Psi on campus, after a student came forward that a person from the fraternity had assaulted them. I have never seen KU community come together like this before. #NoMeansNo https://t.co/HIdNC9iSvF — Margarita Pavlova (@margipavlova) September 14, 2021

I've been at KU almost 5 1/2 years and tonight was the largest student protest I've ever witnessed — Trey Duran (@TheTreyDuran) September 14, 2021

to the students of the university of kansas: i am so proud of you. thank you for standing up for women. pic.twitter.com/9eFgWuOk1c — maddie (@chcmaddie) September 14, 2021