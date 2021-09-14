State
‘We believe her’: Protesters gather outside KU frat house after alleged rape
Chanting “We believe her,” hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Phi Kappa Psi frat house at the University of Kansas Monday night after one of its house members was accused of sexually assaulting another student there over the weekend.
The crowd started gathering about 8:30 p.m. outside the fraternity house at 1602 W. 15th Street in Lawrence. The crowed swelled into the hundreds as demonstrators chanted, waved signs and called for the organization and students to be held accountable.
“We believe her,” the crowd chanted, according to video shared on Twitter.
Few details about the assault were clear Tuesday morning. But the assault was reported by fraternity officials over the weekend. Students believe the victim may have been drugged and raped during a house party there.
At one point, someone replaced the flag in front of the fraternity with a sign that reads, “No means no.”
A spokesman for the fraternity said the organization has been made aware of the allegations involving one of its new undergraduate members and the university was immediately notified.
“Phi Kappa Psi takes these allegations very seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement,” the statement said. “Due to the recent nature of these allegations and the need for a full and complete investigation, Phi Kappa Psi cannot provide further comments at this time.”
Those attending the demonstration said that it remained peaceful Monday night. Police were blocking traffic and private security officers were outside the large frat house.
Others shared photos of the protest on social media.
Some even called for the KU to step up and do something about the frat.
Meanwhile, others said it was about time for students to band together and protest the fraternities at the university.
