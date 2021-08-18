State

Lawrence police investigate fatal stabbing blocks from KU campus, 1 person in custody

A person was fatally stabbed at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in the parking lot of a Dillons Food Store on West 23rd Street, Lawrence police said. A Google Maps street view image from May 2019 shows the general area. Google Maps

Lawrence police are investigating a Wednesday morning homicide that happened blocks for the University of Kansas campus.

A person was fatally stabbed at about 8:20 a.m. in the parking lot of a Dillons Food Store on West 23rd Street, said Patrick Compton, a spokesman with the Lawrence Police Department.

The store is located roughly four blocks, or half a mile, from campus where fall classes begin Monday.

One person is in custody, Compton said. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

More information will be released later in the day, Compton said.

