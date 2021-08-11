Topeka mayor to get pacemaker after COVID-19 damages heart

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla City of Topeka

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla will have a pacemaker implanted on Monday because of damage to her heart from COVID-19, she said Wednesday.

De La Isla was hospitalized for 12 days earlier this year because of COVID-19 health issues. She also had minor surgery after the virus attacked her gastrointestinal system.

“COVID is no joke,” she said. “On Monday, this is all going to get fixed.”

In February, the mayor credited health care workers at Stormont Vail hospital with saving her life, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

The mayor said she was exposed to COVID-19 through a family member who was an essential worker, despite having worn her mask, maintaining social distancing and working from home.

De La Isla chose not to seek a second term as mayor. She will join the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation as a managing director focused on strategy and grantmaking in the Midwest.