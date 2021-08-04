State

These are the counties where Kansans make the most money

This map shows a ranking of Kansas counties by median income, compiled by SmartAsset.
Only one county in the Wichita region makes the list for top 10 Kansas counties where workers make the most money, and Sedgwick County comes in the top 30 counties.

That’s according to a recent analysis by SmartAsset, a financial technology company that offers personal finance advice to consumers.

The Wichita Eagle compiled the top 50 of 105 Kansas counties where residents earn the most money, based on median income, according to SmartAsset’s analysis.

Johnson County tops the list with a median income of almost $90,000. Scott County, home to Scott City in western Kansas, came in the top five with a median income of $65,417.

Elk County came in last, ranking 105 among Kansas counties due to its median income of $38,750.

Sedgwick County ranked 28 across Kansas for its median income of $56,524 and cost of living at $36,310. That’s not far off from the statewide Kansas median income of $59,597. Nationally, median income sits at $62,843, according to SmartAsset.

To determine consumers’ purchasing power in each county, SmartAsset measured the cost of living compared to income. In doing so, it identified the places where average living expenses are most affordable for residents.

The company used data from the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Study and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The median income rankings from SmartAsset contribute to a broader study on places with the most purchasing power across the country.

To see a map of Kansas counties ranked by median income, cost of living and purchasing power, visit SmartAsset’s website. You can also change the map to show prior years of data back to 2015.



CountyMedian IncomeCost of Living
1Johnson

$89,087

$44,972

2

Leavenworth

$73,013

$42,709

3

Miami

$71,995

$41,772

4

Pottawatomie

$66,835

$41,202

5

Scott

$65,417

$35,935

6

Gray

$64,930

$37,390

7

Jefferson

$64,864

$37,407

8

Butler

$64,782

$37,485

9

Wallace

$63,269

$36,325

10

Nemaha

$63,216

$35,659

11Sheridan$62,885$36,042
12Hodgeman$61,211$36,557
13Wabaunsee$61,178$37,180
14Finney$60,798$36,555
15Kingman$60,469$35,414
16Thomas$60,124$36,146
17Coffey$59,583$36,996
18Douglas$59,435$37,217
19Meade$59,316$36,343
20McPherson$59,089$37,398
21Harvey$57,982$35,971
22Wichita$57,978$37,271
23Trego$57,966$35,786
24Jackson$57,914$37,227
25Stevens$57,806$38,203
26Shawnee$56,762$36,058
27Franklin$56,582$37,134
28Sedgwick$56,524$36,310
29Ness$56,492$36,539
30Morris$55,658$36,104
31Haskell$55,064$38,781
32Sumner$55,000$35,620
33Ellsworth$54,902$35,072
34Comanche$54,821$35,235
35Ottawa$54,784$39,017
36Sherman$54,754$35,296
37Greeley$54,112$36,958
38Osage$54,090$36,113
39Clay$53,929$37,427
40Grant$53,413$36,625
41Clark$53,348$35,709
42Kiowa$53,274$33,942
43Rawlins$53,207$35,722
44Geary$53,133$38,440
45Rice$53,012$35,285
46Ellis$52,883$35,744
47Kearny$52,599$37,570
48Pratt$52,327$36,475
49Saline$52,200$36,161
50Lane$52,125$36,505
