These are the counties where Kansans make the most money
Only one county in the Wichita region makes the list for top 10 Kansas counties where workers make the most money, and Sedgwick County comes in the top 30 counties.
That’s according to a recent analysis by SmartAsset, a financial technology company that offers personal finance advice to consumers.
The Wichita Eagle compiled the top 50 of 105 Kansas counties where residents earn the most money, based on median income, according to SmartAsset’s analysis.
Johnson County tops the list with a median income of almost $90,000. Scott County, home to Scott City in western Kansas, came in the top five with a median income of $65,417.
Elk County came in last, ranking 105 among Kansas counties due to its median income of $38,750.
Sedgwick County ranked 28 across Kansas for its median income of $56,524 and cost of living at $36,310. That’s not far off from the statewide Kansas median income of $59,597. Nationally, median income sits at $62,843, according to SmartAsset.
To determine consumers’ purchasing power in each county, SmartAsset measured the cost of living compared to income. In doing so, it identified the places where average living expenses are most affordable for residents.
The company used data from the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Study and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The median income rankings from SmartAsset contribute to a broader study on places with the most purchasing power across the country.
To see a map of Kansas counties ranked by median income, cost of living and purchasing power, visit SmartAsset’s website. You can also change the map to show prior years of data back to 2015.
|County
|Median Income
|Cost of Living
|1
|Johnson
$89,087
$44,972
|2
Leavenworth
$73,013
$42,709
|3
Miami
$71,995
$41,772
|4
Pottawatomie
$66,835
$41,202
|5
Scott
$65,417
$35,935
|6
Gray
$64,930
$37,390
|7
Jefferson
$64,864
$37,407
|8
Butler
$64,782
$37,485
|9
Wallace
$63,269
$36,325
|10
Nemaha
$63,216
$35,659
|11
|Sheridan
|$62,885
|$36,042
|12
|Hodgeman
|$61,211
|$36,557
|13
|Wabaunsee
|$61,178
|$37,180
|14
|Finney
|$60,798
|$36,555
|15
|Kingman
|$60,469
|$35,414
|16
|Thomas
|$60,124
|$36,146
|17
|Coffey
|$59,583
|$36,996
|18
|Douglas
|$59,435
|$37,217
|19
|Meade
|$59,316
|$36,343
|20
|McPherson
|$59,089
|$37,398
|21
|Harvey
|$57,982
|$35,971
|22
|Wichita
|$57,978
|$37,271
|23
|Trego
|$57,966
|$35,786
|24
|Jackson
|$57,914
|$37,227
|25
|Stevens
|$57,806
|$38,203
|26
|Shawnee
|$56,762
|$36,058
|27
|Franklin
|$56,582
|$37,134
|28
|Sedgwick
|$56,524
|$36,310
|29
|Ness
|$56,492
|$36,539
|30
|Morris
|$55,658
|$36,104
|31
|Haskell
|$55,064
|$38,781
|32
|Sumner
|$55,000
|$35,620
|33
|Ellsworth
|$54,902
|$35,072
|34
|Comanche
|$54,821
|$35,235
|35
|Ottawa
|$54,784
|$39,017
|36
|Sherman
|$54,754
|$35,296
|37
|Greeley
|$54,112
|$36,958
|38
|Osage
|$54,090
|$36,113
|39
|Clay
|$53,929
|$37,427
|40
|Grant
|$53,413
|$36,625
|41
|Clark
|$53,348
|$35,709
|42
|Kiowa
|$53,274
|$33,942
|43
|Rawlins
|$53,207
|$35,722
|44
|Geary
|$53,133
|$38,440
|45
|Rice
|$53,012
|$35,285
|46
|Ellis
|$52,883
|$35,744
|47
|Kearny
|$52,599
|$37,570
|48
|Pratt
|$52,327
|$36,475
|49
|Saline
|$52,200
|$36,161
|50
|Lane
|$52,125
|$36,505
