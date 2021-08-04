These are the counties where Kansans make the most money

This map shows a ranking of Kansas counties by median income, compiled by SmartAsset.

Only one county in the Wichita region makes the list for top 10 Kansas counties where workers make the most money, and Sedgwick County comes in the top 30 counties.

That’s according to a recent analysis by SmartAsset, a financial technology company that offers personal finance advice to consumers.

The Wichita Eagle compiled the top 50 of 105 Kansas counties where residents earn the most money, based on median income, according to SmartAsset’s analysis.

Johnson County tops the list with a median income of almost $90,000. Scott County, home to Scott City in western Kansas, came in the top five with a median income of $65,417.

Elk County came in last, ranking 105 among Kansas counties due to its median income of $38,750.

Sedgwick County ranked 28 across Kansas for its median income of $56,524 and cost of living at $36,310. That’s not far off from the statewide Kansas median income of $59,597. Nationally, median income sits at $62,843, according to SmartAsset.

To determine consumers’ purchasing power in each county, SmartAsset measured the cost of living compared to income. In doing so, it identified the places where average living expenses are most affordable for residents.

The company used data from the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Study and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The median income rankings from SmartAsset contribute to a broader study on places with the most purchasing power across the country.

To see a map of Kansas counties ranked by median income, cost of living and purchasing power, visit SmartAsset’s website. You can also change the map to show prior years of data back to 2015.





County Median Income Cost of Living 1 Johnson $89,087 $44,972 2 Leavenworth $73,013 $42,709 3 Miami $71,995 $41,772 4 Pottawatomie $66,835 $41,202 5 Scott $65,417 $35,935 6 Gray $64,930 $37,390 7 Jefferson $64,864 $37,407 8 Butler $64,782 $37,485 9 Wallace $63,269 $36,325 10 Nemaha $63,216 $35,659 11 Sheridan $62,885 $36,042 12 Hodgeman $61,211 $36,557 13 Wabaunsee $61,178 $37,180 14 Finney $60,798 $36,555 15 Kingman $60,469 $35,414 16 Thomas $60,124 $36,146 17 Coffey $59,583 $36,996 18 Douglas $59,435 $37,217 19 Meade $59,316 $36,343 20 McPherson $59,089 $37,398 21 Harvey $57,982 $35,971 22 Wichita $57,978 $37,271 23 Trego $57,966 $35,786 24 Jackson $57,914 $37,227 25 Stevens $57,806 $38,203 26 Shawnee $56,762 $36,058 27 Franklin $56,582 $37,134 28 Sedgwick $56,524 $36,310 29 Ness $56,492 $36,539 30 Morris $55,658 $36,104 31 Haskell $55,064 $38,781 32 Sumner $55,000 $35,620 33 Ellsworth $54,902 $35,072 34 Comanche $54,821 $35,235 35 Ottawa $54,784 $39,017 36 Sherman $54,754 $35,296 37 Greeley $54,112 $36,958 38 Osage $54,090 $36,113 39 Clay $53,929 $37,427 40 Grant $53,413 $36,625 41 Clark $53,348 $35,709 42 Kiowa $53,274 $33,942 43 Rawlins $53,207 $35,722 44 Geary $53,133 $38,440 45 Rice $53,012 $35,285 46 Ellis $52,883 $35,744 47 Kearny $52,599 $37,570 48 Pratt $52,327 $36,475 49 Saline $52,200 $36,161 50 Lane $52,125 $36,505

