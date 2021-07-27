Arizona man and woman killed in nighttime crash after hitting black cow on KS highway

. Wichita Eagle file photo

A man and woman from Arizona died early Monday morning after they hit a black cow on a Logan County highway.

Raymond H. Kennedy, 45, and Brenda G. Carrasco, 54, tried “to break to miss the cow” but reportedly collided with it and ended up swerving into a ditch, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. The 2015 Jeep Wrangler they were driving rolled an unknown number of times before landing on its passenger side, the report says.

Authorities say Kennedy and Carrasco were eastbound on U-40 near mile marker 43, or about 8 miles west of highway’s junction with K-25, when they came across the cow in the road. The crash happened at 3:30 a.m.

Kennedy is from Glendale, Arizona. Carrasco is from Peoria.

Logan County, which is home to the towns of Oakley and Russell Springs, is in northwest Kansas.