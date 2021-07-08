Kansas state trooper praises Broncos’ Drew Lock, whose windshield was shattered on I-70

This is one drive that Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock won’t soon forget.

Lock, the former Lee’s Summit High School and Mizzou star, was driving across Interstate 70 in Kansas when a lug nut crossed the median and shattered his windshield.

Kansas state trooper Ben Gardner shared photos of Lock’s car on his social-media platforms:

Safe travels the rest of your way across Kansas @DrewLock23



Crazy having a (lug-nut) fly across the median striking your windshield and nearly go through it!



Glad your #seatbelt was fastened.



Have a safe season now and into the future. #ServiceCourtesyProtection pic.twitter.com/DXDLon2l0Y — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) July 7, 2021

In an interview with Evan Kruegel of KDVR-TV in Denver, Gardner praised Lock for staying safe after the scary incident.

“He did what we want and he was alert and he was quick to react and start taking the actions needed to keep himself and others safe,” Gardner said. “So you know, braking, slowing, moving away to the right, all the things that are good to keep himself safe on the roadway, as well as probably on the field.”

Gardner said when he first arrived on the scene, he didn’t realize it was Lock.

“When I got there I was the first trooper on scene,” Gardner said. “When I walked up there, I was just making small talk with him, because clearly no one was hurt. So we were trying to assess what was going on and as we were walking up to his vehicle, my first thing to him was like, ‘Man, you should take a picture of this and posted it to go viral.’

“And then he handed me his license. And I then recognized who I was dealing with and said, ‘Yeah, certainly if you post this it’ll go viral.’”

.@TrooperBenKHP says he didn't initially realize it was @DrewLock23 while responding to reports of a lug-nut through a windshield today.



He says the two shared a laugh once he realized who he was dealing with. @KDVR https://t.co/hfCv1PRFf9 pic.twitter.com/KmVflbBUqN — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) July 7, 2021

.@TrooperBenKHP says Lock's athletic ability may have helped him avoid a serious injury. He says Lock was able to avoid a bouncing tire before the lug-nut was intercepted by his windshield. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/RVOC7bhJtM — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) July 8, 2021