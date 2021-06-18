Is Kansas or Missouri more fun? This state won by a long shot in 2021 national ranking

Over in Kansas you might catch a glimpse of the World’s Largest Ball of Twine in Cawker City, or lose your way on a tour of the salt mine in Hutchinson.

In Missouri, maybe a trip to The Gateway Arch in St. Louis or a lake weekend in the Ozarks would pique your fun-loving interest.

But which state is more fun? It’s not even close, according to WalletHub’s 2021 list of most fun states in the country.

The Show-Me state ranked 14th on the list. Coming in the bottom-ten: Kansas at 41.

“We all define ‘fun’ a bit differently,” WalletHub wrote. “And hopefully the place in which we live caters to our personal ideas of entertainment.”

WalletHub compiled data on 26 different metrics such as “restaurants per capita,” “access to bars” and “number of state fairs” to determine where “fun is a way of life.”

“With pure enjoyment in mind, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank,” the website says. “They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.”

California landed the top spot, cementing its title as the most fun state in America ... at least on this list. Florida, Nevada, New York and Illinois, rounded out the top-5 spots.

West Virginia ranked 50th, making it the least fun state, according to WalletHub.

Missouri ranked in the top 5 when it came to states with the highest variety of arts and entertainment options. While Kansas failed to crack the top 5 on any of the 26 key indicators used. Although, neither Kansas nor Missouri ranked in the bottom 5 in any of the categories.

To spare Kansas from receiving the “anti-fun” label, it’s worth noting that the state ranked 31st overall in nightlife, outperforming its overall ranking.

Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in states and municipalities across the country, Americans are hankering to take advantage of all the fun that this country has to offer.