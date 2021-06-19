Here’s this year’s outlook for Kansas wildfires — and how you can help prevent them

As a heatwave bakes the western part of the U.S., forecasters are sounding the alarm for possible wildfires. And like much of the plains and the west, Kansas is anticipated to have a much warmer and drier climate than normal this summer. This could increase the risk of drought, therefore increasing the risk of wildfires.

Because of the recent rains, however, the state isn’t currently at high risk for wildfires. Earlier this year, an increase in drier, windier conditions had experts concerned about increased wildfire risk, according to K-State Research and Extension.

“We’re getting close to wheat harvest time, when the wheat starts ripening up and around those cut times, we will run into some risk,” said Tim Flanary, fire business specialist with the Kansas Forest Service. “You generally don’t get the large, hard-to-contain fires until we see a whole lot more dry fuels out there. . . . If we start seeing periods without any precipitation, then we’re going to start seeing more risk increase.”

Predictions show wildfires in Kansas could quadruple by 2050 due to increased favorable conditions because of climate change, according to Climate Central, a national nonprofit news organization.

Wildfire seasons

But wildfire seasons are different across the state, said Dennis Carlson, assistant fire management officer at the Kansas Forest Service.

In south-central Kansas, the highest risk is in late October. In the central part of the state, it’s February and March. And in the western part of the state, the season depends on how much drought the area is in.

“We’re seeing an increase in the number of acres burned per wildfire,” Carlson said. “We’re not seeing as much snow as we used to either, so that plays a role . . . because snow will smash down the grasses and those fuels, get them down at the ground, and then keep their humidity and the amount of water and moisture they retain a little bit higher.”

Over the next three months, weather forecasters predict that Kansas will likely have above normal temperatures and normal precipitation, according to Chris Jakub, a forecaster for the Wichita Weather Service.

“If you look off to the west and the southwest, they’re definitely predicting pretty hot and dry conditions over in that area and some of those air masses could just gradually work their way up here,” Jakub said. “If we were to have a nice long extended period of dry and hot conditions, then it could elevate our fire weather.”

South-central Kansas and the Flint Hills region have the highest wildfire potential, according to the U.S. Forest Service, and most of Kansas is in a high or very high risk category for grassland fires as of June 16, according to the Kansas Forest Service.

The risk is not solely in rural areas. In Kansas, populated areas have a greater wildfire risk than in 52% of other states.

“Folks living in a city can have the same experience as those in the country with the chance of igniting trees as well as other vegetation around their homes,” Flanary said. “It can happen in a city as well as it can out in a rural area. As those fuels (grasses) cure and dry out, especially if we get into a period with little or no precipitation, we’re going to be at an increased risk.”

Tips for preventing fires

Carlson estimates that 90% of Kansas wildfires are started, intentionally or not, by people.

To prevent this, Kansans should watch out for activities that cause sparks — such as dragging chains behind vehicles and discarding smoking materials — and being hypervigilant when it comes to burning trash or setting off fireworks.

“I’ve seen it happen at my son’s house where some firework sparks got out. He lived out in the country, we were in a drought at that time, and we ended up with small containable fire,” Flanary said. “I saw it light and we were on it pretty quick to get it knocked out. It’s just adult supervision and somebody being alert to what’s going on. Fourth of July time is right after wheat harvest and you’re going to have a bunch of dry wheat fields, so pay particular attention to that.”

Additionally, farming activities such as bailing hay can cause fires to break out, if the metal implements strike a rock, causing a spark that can set a field on fire.

Dry lightning can also cause wildfires, but it’s a fairly rare occurrence that is only seen a couple of times a year, and usually in southwest Kansas, according to Flanary.

“Since most of our taller trees are deciduous or hardwood trees, it’s fairly rare for one of those to cause a wildfire,” Flanary said. “Now if you get the Conifer trees, like cedar and pine, if they get really extremely dry, it is possible on a lightning strike on those that will spark a grass fire.”

To reduce a home’s risk and susceptibility to wildfire, Flanary recommends using the Firewise USA online tool from the National Fire Protection Association, which helps home and building owners understand what steps they need to take to reduce their risk, such as clearing their gutters and under their decks and making sure firewood or bushes aren’t next to the house.

“I’ve seen this occur where fireworks land in Juniper bushes and light them up right there, beside the house, and you don’t have to be out in the country to do that,” Flanary said.

Help us cover your community through The Eagle's partnership with Report For America. Contribute now to help fund reporting on the effects of climate change in the Midwest, and to support new reporters. Donate to support local news