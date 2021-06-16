State

FBI says more older adults scammed in 2020. Here’s where Missouri and Kansas ranked

Reports of fraud against older adults rose significantly in 2020, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Of the nearly 792,000 fraud complaints filed, approximately 28% of the victims were over the age of 60, according to the FBI’s Elder Fraud Report for 2020. Last year, their reported losses totaled approximately $1 billion — about $300 million more than in 2019.

Missouri ranked 21st among the states with the most victims over 60, with 1,578. Kansas ranked 33rd, with 728. In Missouri, losses to seniors totaled more than $16.2 million in 2020; in Kansas, it was more than $7.3 million.

The most common scams against seniors last year were extortion, non-payment/non-delivery, tech support fraud and identity theft, according to the report.

“The sudden need to shop online and the fear of COVID-19 made older Americans even more of a target for scammers and criminals than they had been in the past,” according to an FBI news release.

Because of the pandemic, more older people took to shopping online, including from false advertisements. As a result, non-delivery of goods was one of the most common schemes older people fell victim to.

“Whether it’s tricking someone into becoming a money mule or trying to convince them they won a non-existent ‘lottery,’ savvy criminals know how to prey on their victims,” the release read.

Seniors are often trusting and polite , and many have financial savings, good credit and own a home, which makes them more likely to be targeted by scammers, according to the FBI.

“Additionally, seniors may be less inclined to report fraud because they don’t know how, or they may be too ashamed at having been scammed,” according to the FBI. “They might also be concerned that their relatives will lose confidence in their abilities to manage their own financial affairs.”

Common scams

Some of the most common scams used against the older population include:

How to avoid scams

The FBI released a list of tips to help avoid scams. Their recommendations include:

To report elder fraud, contact the local FBI field office or submit a tip online at http://tips.fbi.gov/. Complaints can also be filed with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

