Two men who escaped a Kansas jail have been arrested in Oklahoma

A murder suspect and an inmate incarcerated on a drug charge who escaped from a southeast Kansas jail Monday were arrested in Oklahoma, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Mark Gerald Hopkins II, 30, and Michael Wayne Martsolf, 34, were arrested in Ottawa County, Oklahoma.

Before their escape, Hopkins was being held on a capital murder charge stemming from a June 2019 double homicide. Martsolf was being held on felony narcotics charges. The men were “armed at the time of arrest,” the sheriff’s office said, and now face additional charges of aggravated escape from custody.

“I can’t commend enough, the incredible work by local law enforcement agencies, the Tri-State Major Case Squad, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Oklahoma and Missouri Highway Patrols, the United States Marshal’s Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the non-stop effort to capture these two fugitives this week,” Sheriff David Groves said in a news release.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said it arrested Tasha Taylor, 26, in connection with the Hopkins’ and Martsolf’s escape. After the execution of a search warrant at her home, she was arrested and booked into jail on allegations of conspiracy to commit aggravated escape, felony aiding a fugitive and obstructing justice.

