Hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend? Here are gas prices in Kansas, Missouri

Drivers hitting the road for the Memorial Day weekend will find average gas prices in Kansas and Missouri have dipped ahead of the busy travel period, according to according to the AAA Gas Prices website.

The statewide average gas price in Missouri on Friday was $2.724, down slightly from $2.749 a week ago. In Kansas it was $2.826, down slightly from $2.825. That compares with a national average of $3.044, which is down from $3.042 a week ago.

In Kansas City, Kansas, the average price for gas was $2.774 on Friday, down from $2.818 a week ago. Meanwhile, the average prices in Kansas City, Missouri, was $2.659, down from $2.72 a week ago.

Kansas City’s prices are the lowest among the major cities in Missouri.

Gas prices, however, are still more than a $1 higher per gallon compared to last year, when demand plummeted with much of the country under stay-at-home orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This holiday weekend, AAA travel is forecasting a substantial increase in the number of Missourians planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. An estimated 700,125 Missourians are expected to travel by car.

“Gas prices will not deter motorists this holiday season as hundreds of thousands of Missourians are excited to take a road trip again,” said Nick Chabarria, AAA spokesperson. “Fuel prices in Missouri are similar to those seen on Memorial Day in 2018.”

Drivers in Missouri and Kansas continue to pay some of the cheapest prices at the pump. Missouri ranks 4th lowest while Kansas is 8th lowest.

Earlier this month, gas prices rose to levels not seen in nearly seven years. The national average price for unleaded gas on May 12 topped $3 for the first time since November 2014. At the time, gas prices in the Kansas City metropolitan area was the highest it’s been since early November 2014.

Here’s a look at gas prices in Missouri and Kansas, according to AAA:

Location Current Week Ago Month Ago Year Ago National Average $3.044 $3.042 $2.885 $1.968 Kansas $2.826 $2.842 $2.730 $1.687 Missouri $2.724 $2.749 $2.662 $1.657 Manhattan $2.894 $2.894 $2.765 $1.694 Topeka $2.870 $2.888 $2.771 $1.702 Wichita $2.846 $2.868 $2.676 $1.653 Kansas City, Kansas $2.774 $2.818 $2.745 $1.697 Lawrence $2.738 $2.761 $2.767 $1.734 Jefferson City $2.769 $2.783 $2.741 $1.672 Columbia $2.760 $2.787 $2.695 $1.668 St. Louis $2.745 $2.769 $2.632 $1.704 Springfield $2.744 $2.754 $2.682 $1.589 Joplin $2.698 $2.720 $2.671 $1.556 Cape Girardeau $2.692 $2.692 $2.643 $1.691 St. Joseph $2.670 $2.733 $2.582 $1.658 Kansas City, Missouri $2.659 $2.720 $2.660 $1.687

How people will be traveling this Memorial Day Holiday. AAA Travel