Woman accused of pulling gun at Kansas City area school drop-off faces two felonies

A 30-year-old woman is facing two felony charges after she allegedly pulled a gun earlier this month on a parent while in a drop-off line outside an elementary school in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Wyandotte County district attorney has charged Brittany Marie Lester with aggravated assault and criminal threat relating to an altercation on April 13 outside the Junction Elementary School, 2570 S 42nd St., in the Turner School District.

The altercation occurred as parents were dropping off students in a lane in front of the school, said Nancy Chartrand, public information officer for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

A woman cut off another person who was in line. That person honked and because the line wasn’t moving, got out and walked up to the car to say that was dangerous and that she should stay in her lane, Chartrand said.

The woman allegedly displayed a gun and made a threatening comment before driving off, Chartrand said. Police received a 911 call and the school was alerted. Officers found the woman and took her into custody.

Lester was booked into the Wyandotte County jail on April 13 and was charged in the incident two days later and released on bond.