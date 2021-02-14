Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured Saturday evening in Douglas County

A shooting Saturday evening in Douglas County left one person dead and two others hospitalized, officials said.

Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were called to a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East 1100 Road, about six miles north of the University of Kansas, according to a tweet from the department.

There, deputies found three people believed to have been shot. One person was declared dead at the scene, officials said. The other two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The victims have not yet been identified publicly.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is underway.

