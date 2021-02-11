Pittsburg State wanted to be roasted by Wendy’s — and the Kansas school got its wish

Pittsburg State University asked Wendy’s to roast it on Twitter and the fast-food chain delivered. Screengrab from Twitter

A Kansas school asked to be roasted by Wendy’s on social media and the fast-food chain delivered.

On Thursday, Wendy’s was once again celebrating #NationalRoastDay on Twitter, a day it calls “everybody’s favorite made up social media holiday,” by dishing out burns to whoever requested it.

Velveeta, Wheat Thins, Bagel Bites and other major brands all got served.

Pittsburg State University asked for it and Wendy’s responded.

Then the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, took notice.

You’re our 9th favorite “Pittsburg” named after us. — City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) February 11, 2021

However, Pittsburgh had more love for the city of Pittsburg, where the university is located.

You were always our favorite namesake, @PittsburgKS. — City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) February 11, 2021

“Aw, shucks,” Pittsburg replied.