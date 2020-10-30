Leavenworth County sheriff’s deputy dies in vehicle crash involving a school bus near Tonganoxie

Corporal Daniel R. Abramovitz, a Leavenworth County sheriff’s deputy, died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus. Google Maps

A Leavenworth County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a two-vehicle crash, involving a school bus on Friday afternoon at 211th Street and McIntyre Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The deputy sheriff was identified as Deputy Corporal Daniel R. Abramovitz. The crash was reported at around 4 p.m. Abramovitz was driving an unmarked sheriff’s vehicle.

The driver of the school bus had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. A child passenger had minor injuries and was released to the parents at the scene, the highway patrol reported.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. No other details were released Friday evening.

Loren Feldkamp, superintendent of the Tonganoxie School District posted a message about the wreck on the school district’s Facebook page.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the accident victim at this time,” Feldkamp said.

In a Facebook message, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Abramovitz was killed in the line of duty and planned to retire in the spring. He leaves behind a wife and three children.