One person is dead after officer-involved shooting in southeast Kansas, official says

A person is dead after an officer-involved shooting near Independence, Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood said on Friday.

The shooting happened at around 1:25 p.m. on Friday and “during a (police) pursuit by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office,” Underwood said in an email. The shooting happened south of Independence and the person died at the scene, she said.

No other information was available.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle.
