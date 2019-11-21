One dead, one injured after two semis wreck in Sumner County

A mechanical issue caused two semi-trucks to wreck Thursday morning on I-35 in Sumner County, leading to one death.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report, both vehicles were headed southbound on I-35 at 12:53 a.m. when an axle seized on one of the trucks, driven by 39-year-old Regina Marie Southerland, of Oklahoma. A semi driven by 45-year-old Denise M. Sims, of Arkansas, crashed into the back of Southerland’s truck.

Sims’ passenger, 49-year-old Stanley Ray Sims, also of Arkansas, was killed, according to the crash report.

Sims was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Southerland and her passenger were not injured, the report said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Another wreck occurred after the driver of a car slowed down for the semi wreck and was rear-ended by the driver of an SUV, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of the SUV had minor injuries.