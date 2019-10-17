Missing man found alive a week after car crashed into ravine off I-470 in Kansas City

A 37-year-old Lee’s Summit man who had been missing for a week was found Wednesday evening in a wrecked car at the bottom of a wooded gully along a Kansas City highway, police said.

A dirt bike rider found Ryan Linneman’s damaged car in the gully at the bottom of a 50-foot steep incline between Raytown Road and View High Drive while riding trails in the area. The car had been hidden from view passing motorists on I-470, according to police.

Linneman, who survived he crash, was taken to a hospital and was last listed in critical condition, the Lee’s Summit Police Department said.

Lee’s Summit police had asked for help finding Linneman, who had last been seen driving a tan 2004 Honda Accord on Oct. 9. Police at the time said they had exhausted all normal means of finding a missing person so they were turning to the public for help.

About 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, a dirt bike rider using trails in the area spotted the Honda Accord.

Kansas City police responded to the area and found Linneman, who had life-threatening injuries.

Crash investigators determined that Linneman’s car had been eastbound on I-470 when the car ran off the right shoulder, struck sign along the road and then traveled down a steep incline. It crashed at the bottom of the gully.

The crash site was about 175 off the south edge of the highway and down about a 50-foot steep incline, police said. The crash scene was obscured from the view of passing motorists and was only discovered by the motorcyclist.

While Kansas City police didn’t know the man’s identity, Lee’s Summit police confirmed Thursday that Linneman had been found.

Linneman’s family could not immediately be reached for comment. In a post on Facebook, one relative asked for continued prayers for Linneman’s recovery as he deals with multiple medical issues.

“We are blessed to be able to say that he is alive,” the statement said.

